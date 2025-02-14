Analysis: Trump’s plan to end the Russia-Ukraine war 

By Andrew Thornebrooke

The Trump administration is moving quickly to initiate a cease-fire and bring an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

Following phone calls with his counterparts on Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced that Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy were ready to come to the negotiating table to begin carving out an ultimate end to the conflict.

“I think President Putin wants peace, and President Zelenskyy wants peace, and I want peace,” Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. “I just want to see people stop being killed.”

Earlier in the week Trump sent Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to Kyiv to meet with Zelenskyy and hammer out an initial framework for continued U.S. security assistance as negotiations begin.

Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio were set to likewise meet with Zelenskyy and his team on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Friday to discuss Trump’s vision for peace and move toward formally starting negotiations to end Europe’s deadliest conflict since World War II.

That process is still nascent, however, and many issues related to trade, diplomacy, security assistance, and territorial disputes will need to be agreed upon in the weeks and months ahead.

Here’s what we know so far about Trump’s plan for peace in Europe.

Ukraine Trades Rare Earths for Security Assistance

Trump has frequently criticized the amount of security assistance the United States has sent to Ukraine and suggested that the United States ought to receive economic benefits for its continued support.

Such a deal would be vital not only to Ukraine’s current defense but also to its ability to deter future Russian aggression after a cease-fire is called.

To that end, Zelenskyy and Bessent agreed to an initial framework that would allow the United States access to hundreds of billions of dollars of rare earth elements in Ukraine in exchange for continued security assistance.

Trump said that Zelenskyy had “essentially agreed” to give the United States access to some $500 billion worth of deposits of rare earths and critical minerals.

Zelenskyy, meanwhile, said the framework signed by Bessent and himself also covered “security, economic cooperation, and resource partnership.”

The move, though not directly related to Russia, is likely to be seen as a key foundation for any lasting peace in the region, as it will anchor U.S. business interests within Ukraine and continue the flow of American-made weapons to Kyiv regardless of whether the United States ever agrees to offer a troop presence there.

The United States is also keen to secure the Ukrainian supply of rare earths for its own strategic reasons. Currently, the United States is largely dependent on the Chinese regime for its supply of rare earths, as China is the world’s largest supplier of many of those metals.

Strengthening Ukraine in exchange for access to rare earths and other metals such as titanium and lithium offers a means for the United States to decrease its dependence on China amid heightened instability in the Indo-Pacific.

No NATO Membership for Ukraine, No US Presence

Another key sticking point in the discussion about a potential cease-fire has been the possibility of NATO membership for Ukraine.

Membership in the trans-Atlantic alliance has been an aspiration of Ukrainian leadership for three decades. Ukraine was the first post-Soviet nation to sign formal agreements with the alliance, beginning with its signing of the Partnership for Peace, an initiative that sought to encourage post-Soviet nations to seek admission to NATO.

Putin has made preventing that goal a key aim of his rule, however, and barring Ukraine from joining NATO was one of the core objectives of his full-scale invasion of the nation in 2022.

Despite its efforts, Ukraine has never been formally considered for membership in the alliance, and it is unlikely Ukraine could join regardless. That’s because accession to the alliance requires unanimous consent from all members, and some, including Hungary, have repeatedly stated that they would reject Ukraine’s membership.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed this week that the United States would ensure NATO membership was off the table as a condition for coaxing Moscow to the cease-fire table.

“The United States does not believe that NATO membership for Ukraine is a realistic outcome of a negotiated settlement,” Hegseth said during a meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group in Belgium on Wednesday.

“Any security guarantee must be backed by capable European and non-European troops … as part of a non-NATO mission, and they should not be covered under Article 5,” he added.

Article 5 of NATO’s founding treaty calls upon the alliance’s members to collectively defend any member state that is attacked by a foreign power.

To date, Article 5 has only ever been invoked once, when the NATO alliance came to the defense of the United States following the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

It is unclear at this time how a non-NATO peacekeeping mission would be organized. Still, Zelenskyy said in November that he was willing to enter cease-fire talks on the condition that Ukraine’s Western allies guarantee the security of the unoccupied part of Ukraine for the duration of negotiations.

It is possible, therefore, that a new treaty alliance of primarily European nations will take over the defense of Ukraine, effectively forming a NATO-type organization without the influence of the United States.

Though Ukraine is likely to be deeply disappointed with the United States’ dismissal of its hope for membership in NATO, the assurance of European troops in Ukraine will also be a letdown to Putin, who initially announced that his full-scale invasion of Ukraine would result in the complete demilitarization of the country.

Ukraine’s Borders Unlikely to Be Those of 2014 or 2024

Finally, there is the central issue of land, which will likely prove the most difficult problem to solve.

Ukraine has not controlled a wide swath of its territory since 2014. At that time, pro-Western Ukrainians in Kyiv and elsewhere ousted the pro-Russian president Viktor Yanukovych for rejecting an agreement to expand economic ties with the European Union.

Shortly after, Yanukovych fled Ukraine, and Russian forces invaded the Crimean peninsula. Around the same time, the primarily Russian-speaking populations in Ukraine’s eastern provinces rose up against Kyiv and, with the support of Russian paramilitary forces, declared independence.

The establishment of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic and Luhansk People’s Republic in eastern Ukraine began a brutal conflict in the Donbas that has raged on to the present. Defending Russian speakers in the new republics, which are not internationally recognized, was one of the reasons Putin gave for launching his full-scale invasion in 2022.

Russia also sought then to annex two more regions — Kherson and Zaporizhzhia — that form a land bridge from Donetsk to Crimea.

Putin has since declared that any peace deal must ensure that Ukraine withdraws its troops from all four regions that Russia claims. Pressing that issue will not be easy for Moscow, however, as it has thus far failed to completely control any of those territories, except for Crimea.

Still, it is unlikely that Ukraine could secure much of the land that Russia has seized.

As such, the Trump administration has broken with the precedent previously set by NATO and the Biden administration by acknowledging that Ukraine would cede some territory to Russia as part of a negotiated settlement.

“We must start by recognizing that returning to Ukraine’s pre-2014 borders is an unrealistic objective,” Hegseth said earlier this week.

The inevitability of some transfer of land has likely weighed on Kyiv for some time and appears to have informed its strategic decision-making on the battlefield.

In August, Ukraine launched a surprise offensive, seizing much of Russia’s Kursk region. In the nearly half year since then, Kyiv has poured an immense amount of manpower and materiel into the region in a bid to hold it, even as Moscow’s forces made grudging advances through southeast Ukraine.

Earlier this month, Zelenskyy made the reason for that decision clear when he announced he would offer Kursk back to Russia in exchange for some of Ukraine’s occupied land.

It is unclear at this time which lands, in particular, Zelenskyy will seek to regain in exchange for Kursk. Still, the control of the Russian territory will, at the least likely, ensure Kyiv does not need to cede the unoccupied parts of its country that Moscow has demanded.

To what extent the Trump administration is willing to continue providing arms to Ukraine while that negotiation works itself out remains to be seen, as does whether Trump will seek to put pressure on Moscow to relinquish some of the territory it currently possesses.

