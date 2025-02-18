Apartment fire quickly knocked down 

L.A. County firefighters quickly extinguished a fire reported at a multi-unit apartment complex in Canyon Country on Monday evening, according to Capt. Sheila Kelleher, spokeswoman for the Fire Department.

Firefighters were dispatched at 5:29 p.m. and arrived on the scene of a working structure fire at the 18800 block of Mandan Street at 5:33 p.m., said Kelleher.

She added that the fire was contained to one unit of the second floor of the complex.

The fire was knocked down at 5:45 p.m., said Kelleher.

She added that no transport or injuries were reported from the scene.