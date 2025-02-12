Big rig catches fire on I-5

A big rig reportedly carrying approximately 40,000 gallons of coconut oil caught fire on the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 south of Calgrove Boulevard on Tuesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

“According to the unit that’s on scene, the tractor’s completely burned,” said CHP Officer Sergio Garcia. “There’s no SIGAlerts or anything requested as of yet.”

CHP officers first received reports of the incident at 9:03 p.m. and arrived on the scene five minutes later. No injuries were immediately reported Tuesday night.

No additional information is available as of this story’s publication.