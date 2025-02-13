Canned tuna recalled nationwide due to botulism risk 

By Naveen Athrappully

Contributing Writer

California-based Tri-Union Seafoods is recalling multiple brands of tuna sold nationwide, citing the possibility of a potentially deadly bacterial contamination, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The recall is applicable to canned tuna products sold under four brand names — Genova, Van Camp’s, H-E-B, and Trader Joe’s, the agency said in a Monday recall notice.

The company decided to withdraw certain lots of these products from the market after its supplier informed the company that “the ‘easy open’ pull tab lid on limited products encountered a manufacturing defect.”

This flaw “may compromise the integrity of the product seal (especially over time), causing it to leak, or worse, be contaminated with clostridium botulinum, a potentially fatal form of food poisoning.”

Clostridium botulinum is a bacteria capable of producing a toxin that causes botulism, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The toxin attacks nerves in the body, with the person experiencing difficulty breathing, muscle paralysis, and even death.

The recalled items in Texas were sold under the H-E-B label. The Van Camp’s label was sold via Walmart and independent retailers in Florida, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey.

Trader Joe’s label was distributed in the District of Columbia and 18 states — Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and Wisconsin.

The Genova label came in two variants: 7 oz. cans sold through Costco in Georgia and Florida, and 5 oz. cans sold by Kroger, Harris Teeter, Safeway, Walmart, Publix, H-E-B, and independent retailers in 10 states — Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey, Tennessee and Texas.

Withdrawn products have “Best Used By” dates ending in 2027 and 2028.

“Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled. Consumers feeling unwell should seek immediate medical attention,” the notice said.

“No illnesses associated with the recalled products have been reported and the recall is being conducted to ensure consumer safety.”

Tri-Union asked consumers to return the recalled items to the place of purchase to secure a full refund, dispose of the item, or to get in touch with the company for a retrieval kit and a coupon for getting a replacement product.

Last August, Florida-based North Fish USA Inc. pulled imported, 9-ounce packages of cold smoked capelin from the market, citing potential clostridium botulinum contamination.

In March, California-based Aji Mori Sauce Corp. withdrew its “Chillimami Sauce” due to similar concerns.

Botulism Symptoms

While there are several kinds of botulism, foodborne illness happens when people consume foods contaminated with the toxin produced by clostridium botulinum, and sometimes certain other types of bacteria.

“Common sources of foodborne botulism are homemade foods that have been improperly canned, preserved, or fermented. Though uncommon, store-bought foods also can be contaminated with botulinum toxin,” according to the CDC.

Some of the common signs and symptoms of botulism include difficulty in swallowing, drooping eyelids, breathing challenges, double vision, muscle weakness, blurry vision, difficulty moving the eyes, and slurred speech.

People suffering from foodborne botulism may experience diarrhea, nausea, stomach pain, and vomiting.

Among infants, symptoms include constipation, weak cries that sound different compared with the usual ones, pupils that react slowly to light, poor feeding, and faces showing fewer expressions than normal.

“Botulism is a medical emergency. If you or your child has signs and symptoms of botulism, immediately see your doctor or go to the emergency room. Do not wait,” the CDC warns.

Meanwhile, lawmakers have taken steps aiming at strengthening food safety in the United States and reducing cases of foodborne illnesses.

In July, a group of lawmakers introduced the “Federal Food Administration Act,” which seeks to establish a single agency — the Federal Food Administration — for promoting good nutrition and ensuring the safety of the country’s food supply.

The new agency, if established, would take over food responsibilities that are currently assigned to the FDA, according to lawmakers.

“I believe we need a single food safety agency solely focused on keeping the foods that we eat, safe,” said Rosa DeLauro, D-Connecticut, one of the bill’s sponsors.

“Creating a single food safety agency could prevent avoidable product contaminations and subsequent recalls that disrupt the supply chain, contribute to rising prices, and in many cases, result in consumer illness and death.”