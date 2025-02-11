Castaic district accepting applications for Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship 

News release

The Castaic Union School District is accepting applications for the Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship Program.

“Jene Fielder was a vibrant lady who lived with gusto,” the district said in a news release. “Despite not having children of her own, she held a deep love for the children of Castaic, where she resided for many years. In her unwavering commitment to make a lasting impact, she decided to establish a trust fund that would serve as a beacon of support for Castaic students to further their education, a testament to her benevolence even beyond her time.”

Fielder established the scholarships to be awarded to students who either currently attend or have attended Castaic Middle School. Three scholarships are being offered as follows:

• Tier 1: Current 8th grade Castaic Middle School student ($1,000).

• Tier 2: Current 12th grade student ($2,000).

• Tier 3: Post-high-school with plans to attend college, trade school or life advancement ($2,000).

To apply, visit www.castaicusd.com. All applications must be submitted on or before March 4 at 4:30 p.m. to [email protected], Attention: David Huffaker.

If you would like more information about the Jene Fielder Trust Scholarship, email David Huffaker at [email protected].