Chad Richison’s Commitment to Excellence Pays Off as Paycom Lands on Forbes’ Prestigious 2025 Best Large Employers List 

Reputation matters—especially for job seekers looking for growth and a workplace they enjoy. Forbes and Statista released their 2025 list of America’s Best Large Employers , highlighting companies dedicated to fostering environments where employees can thrive. They compiled the list through a survey of over 217,000 U.S. employees at organizations with 1,000 or more individuals and the final score is based on personal evaluations (provided by employees) and public evaluations (from friends, family, and industry colleagues). A total of 6.5 million evaluations were considered, with personal assessments carrying more weight.

One company that secured a spot on this list is Paycom, a leading provider of comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management software. Chad Richison founded Paycom in 1998 and continues to lead the company as CEO. Under his leadership Paycom continues to transform HR technology through innovative, award-winning software dedicated to empowering businesses and streamlining operations for workers.

This recognition follows Paycom’s inclusion on several prestigious lists, such as America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity by Newsweek, America’s Best Employers for Tech Workers by Forbes and World’s Best Companies by TIME.

“We are committed to client success across our employee base, which creates a culture of drive, excellence and automation,” said Richison. “These are characteristics that make us one of the most mission-driven companies in the world.”

As part of this culture, the team enjoys generous benefits and perks, including:

● Comprehensive health coverage: $1-per-pay-period individual health insurance and $0 copay for in-network therapy and counseling

● Financial security: 401(k) with generous matching, financial wellness resources and paid family leave

● Work-life balance perks: On-site fitness centers, affordable pet insurance, $4 catered lunch options and soundproof privacy booths for virtual appointments

● A focus on well-being: Green spaces, a comprehensive well-being program and much more.

Paycom is committed to creating an inclusive, safe environment for employees no matter who they are or where they come from. It supports several Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), which are voluntary, employee-led communities designed to foster connection, support and meaningful conversations. Each program is open to all team members.

Paycom also offers a Better Conversations series for employees to share personal experiences and discuss important topics that don’t always get talked about at work. These sessions offer a safe, structured space for open dialogue, exploring different perspectives, having difficult conversations and building cultural awareness.

Employees also have access to professional development opportunities, including leadership and role-based training programs. For example, the Development team hosts a Codeathon each year, where employees spend two fun-filled weekends writing code that powers Paycom’s products while participating in team-building activities. This annual event also gives IT teams insight from leadership with special sessions geared toward learning and developing their skills. These events provide hands-on learning, career insights and opportunities to celebrate each other’s achievements.

Paycom also offers self-paced, mobile-friendly training through Paycom Learning, allowing its workforce to build skills on their own schedule.

Tiffany McGowen, Paycom’s senior executive vice president of human resources and talent acquisition, said, “As Paycom fulfills our purpose to simplify life for employees around the world, we strive to uplift the talented people making it happen. Our people are our greatest asset, and it’s important to meet their holistic needs and foster both personal and professional growth.”

To learn more about Paycom’s award-winning employment opportunities, visit paycom.com/careers.