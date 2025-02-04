CHP investigating pedestrian-involved collision near West Ranch High 

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a vehicle-versus-pedestrian collision reported Tuesday near the West Ranch High School campus.

The incident was initially reported by a student involved in the incident to a school resource deputy on campus, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials, who said the investigation was turned over to the CHP due to the incident’s location in Stevenson Ranch.

CHP officials were not immediately available for comment.

The L.A. County Fire Department confirmed the 911 call at 8:47 a.m. and first responders were on the scene in the 26200 block of Valencia Boulevard eight minutes later, according to Luis Garcia, a spokesman for the Fire Department’s media information line.

One patient was taken from the scene at 9:10 a.m., Garcia said.

According to Debbie Dunn, communications coordinator for the William S. Hart Union High School District, the incident involved a student who was riding an electric scooter to West Ranch High, and a parent arrived after the 911 call was made by the school. She said the student was conscious when transported to the hospital for further evaluation, but she could not comment on the extent of the injuries suffered.

A West Ranch High School official who did not provide her name declined to comment on the incident because it involved a student who was a minor, but confirmed the incident did not occur on school grounds. That official also said school Principal Robert Fisher was not available for comment.

This is a breaking news story, and more information will be added as it becomes available.