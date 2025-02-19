Circle of Hope’s Vine 2 Wine 2025 set for March 22 

News release

Circle of Hope is scheduled to host Vine 2 Wine, its signature wine tasting event, Saturday, March 22, at the Sand Canyon Country Club.

“This distinguished event unites wine enthusiasts, community advocates, and philanthropists for an unforgettable evening filled with unlimited tastings of California’s finest wines and craft beers, complemented by a selection of exquisite gourmet dishes,” read a Circle of Hope news release.

The event will include live entertainment and live and silent auctions.

VIP Early Access begins at 5:30 p.m., offering guests an exclusive opportunity to sample select wines and indulge in special amenities before general admission opens at 6:30 p.m.

Circle of Hope is a Santa Clarita-based nonprofit organization dedicated to providing emotional, financial and educational support to individuals who are battling cancer. Circle of Hope provides financial assistance for medical treatments, access to support groups, wellness programs, and educational resources to help them navigate their journey.

Sponsorship opportunities are available. For tickets ($125 general admission, $150 VIP), sponsorship opportunities, or additional details, visit www.circleofhopeinc.org/vine2wine. The Sand Canyon Country Club is located at 27734 Sand Canyon Road, Santa Clarita.