City declines to release housing-needs survey data  

The Santa Clarita City Council held a discussion Tuesday regarding the results it received from its Community Needs Benefits Survey during its regular meeting.

The city of Santa Clarita has yet to make the survey results available to the public.

Carrie Lujan, city of Santa Clarita communications manager, referred a request for the data Monday to the city’s community preservation officer, Tracy Sullivan. Sullivan forwarded the request to the city’s Public Records Act request portal.

The report, which the council formally received Tuesday evening, has yet to be released.

Lujan said Tuesday evening just prior to the Santa Clarita City Council meeting that the information was not being released to the public ahead of the discussion of the data, which is why it was not being released to The Signal.

There was no reason given Tuesday as to why the data was not released to the public prior to its discussion in front of the City Council.

The purpose of the discussion listed on the agenda was for the council to “conduct a public hearing and receive information regarding the results of the annual Community Needs Assessment Survey conducted as part of the Community Development Block Grant Program.”

The survey is a federal requirement for the city in order to receive CDBG funding, which provides the city with approximately $1.4 million each year, according to an agenda report issued by Sullivan.

The funds are from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, “to assist low- and moderate-income residents in the areas of housing and expanded economic opportunities,” according to Sullivan’s notes.

The initial information in the city’s agenda report for the discussion indicates that 357 residents were surveyed, 75% of whom were homeowners. The city’s population is listed at 224,028, according to the most recent Census data available, from July 2023.