Daughters of American Revolution to commemorate United States’ anniversary on Monday  

Daughters of the American Revolution, joined by Sons of the American Revolution and Children of the American Revolution, as well as local officials, will commemorate the United States’ 250th anniversary on Monday at the Veterans Historical Plaza.

Refreshments will be available at 10 a.m., with the ceremony beginning at 10:30 a.m. Patriotic music will play as the nonprofit celebrates America250, which is a “nationwide commemoration of America’s 250th anniversary in 2026 led by the U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission,” according to the DAR website.

According to Jenny Fitzwater, California state society district VIII director, the mission of the multi-year effort is to recognize patriots who took part in achieving American independence, and events throughout the nation will take place from now until July 4, 2026.

The Santa Clarita chapter, which is in the organization’s eighth district of California’s 15 districts, will participate by adding a commemorative marker to the plaza.

“The Daughters of the American Revolution is a nonprofit, all-women’s service organization dedicated to historic preservation, patriotism and education,” Fitzwater said. “We’re very proud to partner with the city of Santa Clarita to place an America250 Patriots Marker at the Santa Clarita Historical Veterans Plaza.”