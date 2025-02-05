Deadline Friday for Man & Woman of the Year nominations 

News release

Due to the recent disruption of normalcy in business operations because of confusion accompanying massive wildfires in Los Angeles County, the SCV Man & Woman of the Year Committee has extended the deadline for honoree applications to Friday at midnight.

All local nonprofit organizations are invited to nominate two outstanding volunteers; a man and a woman who have given extraordinary service to their organization’s mission and thereby making a positive impact on the quality of life to the community. The Man & Woman of the Year Committee is comprised of all living past recipients of this award.

The Man & Woman of the Year Award’s purpose is to highlight the importance of volunteerism as a bulwark of community excellence. Two future events, “The Paparazzi Party” at Canyon Theatre Guild, a chance for the nominees to meet local media, is scheduled Wednesday evening, March 5, and the Awards Gala itself is scheduled Friday evening, May 2, at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.

The application process can be found on the organization’s website. To find out more about the Man & Woman of the Year Committee and the award, visit www.scvmanwomanoftheyear.org.