Deputies: Man chases woman with knife at hotel 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a call early Thursday morning when a woman was reportedly being chased by a man with a knife at the Rodeway Inn.

Deputies were dispatched at 12:43 a.m. to the initial assault call.

Upon their arrival, the woman told deputies that the man ran toward her with a knife, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, spokesman for the station.

There was a little bit of a physical altercation, Jensen said. The suspect and victim did know each other, too, he said.

Deputies were able to positively identify the suspect, arrest him and transport him to the station, according to Jensen.

The 39-year-old man from Castaic remains in custody as of the publication of this story.