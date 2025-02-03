Driver transported after vehicle flips, catches fire  

One person was transported after a vehicle overturned and caught fire in Canyon Country Sunday night on Soledad Canyon Road near Valley Center Drive.

Jane Woodworth, a witness at the scene, said she was traveling toward Canyon Country around 11:40 p.m. when she saw a huge flash of light and noticed an object hit the median and then a fire started.

She said, “Cars started pulling off to the side. A man and his wife from one of the cars in front of us ran to where the vehicle flipped to help the man out of the car by opening his door.”

When Woodworth got closer to the crash, she saw the vehicle was overturned and it had hit a tree.

She added that within a few minutes firefighters from the L.A. County Fire Department and Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies had arrived on the scene and quickly went to go help the driver get out of the vehicle.

Firefighters were using fire extinguishers on the vehicle, but the fire kept igniting and catching onto the surrounding brush in the median, said Woodworth.

Video courtesy of Jane Woodworth

She said she was not able to see who pulled the driver out of the vehicle, but she confirmed the driver was pulled out of the vehicle and firefighters immediately started to treat the patient.

She had helped lay down towels and blankets to rest the driver on as the firefighters assessed him.

Deputies assessed the man who helped pull the driver out and advised him to sit down because he was experiencing an adrenaline rush, Woodworth added.

She also said that the deputies had closed both sides of traffic on Soledad Canyon Road while firefighters were extinguishing the vehicle fire.

Luis Garcia, spokesman for the Fire Department, said that two patients were transported from the scene.

Sgt. Mark Perkins of the SCV Sheriff’s Station Traffic unit said that the driver was reported to be traveling at high speeds before the collision.

Perkins added that the collision was not fatal, and that the driver was transported and suffered burn injuries. He could not say if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision as of the publication of this story.

Woodworth said the deputies were able to tell her and the witnesses who helped that the driver was conscious and speaking before he was transported.