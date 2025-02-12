Fatal pedestrian-involved collision ruled an accident 

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has identified the pedestrian killed in a traffic collision in Saugus on Monday night as Nelson Vides, 23, of Santa Clarita, and ruled the crash as an accident.

According to eyewitness accounts, Vides was seen leaving The Shot Exchange, a local bar on the 26800 block of Bouquet Canyon Road near Festividad Drive, before walking into traffic, according to Deputy Robert Jensen of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. Eyewitnesses reported that Vides was struck by two vehicles, he added.

First responders were dispatched to the scene of a pedestrian-involved collision at approximately 10:45 p.m. at the 26800 block of Bouquet Canyon Road in Saugus, according to the PulsePoint App.

According to the L.A. County Medical Examiner, Vides was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.

Jensen said the collision was not being investigated as a criminal inquiry, and no arrests were made.