Finally Family Homes to host free Housing Authority seminar, workshop 

The nonprofit Finally Family Homes is scheduled March 1 to host a free Housing Authority seminar and community workshop designed to educate renters, landlords, property owners, and management companies about housing rights and responsibilities.

Attendees will gain insights into housing laws, rental protections, and best practices for tenants and property owners, according to a news release from Finally Family Homes.

This event, presented by the Housing Rights Center, is scheduled 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 1, at the Finally Family Homes Oasis Resource Center, 23120 Lyons Ave., Newhall, in the Wayman Court Shopping Center, Suite 19.

Topics to be covered include: tenant rights and protections, Section 8 housing assistance, and landlord responsibilities, followed by a question-and-answer session with housing experts.

“This seminar is a fantastic opportunity for renters and landlords alike to gain a clear understanding of their rights and responsibilities, ensuring a more secure and informed community,” Executive Director Christina Dronen said in the release. “We’re excited to partner with the Housing Rights Center to provide this vital resource for free.”

Admission is free, and all community members are invited. Guests are asked to reserve their place by registering at form.jotform.com/250436802681153. Light refreshments will be served.

For more information, contact Finally Family Homes at [email protected].