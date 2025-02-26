Hamas announces deal for exchange of hostages, prisoners 

By Aldgra Fredly

Contributing Writer

Hamas said on Tuesday that it had agreed to a simultaneous exchange of the bodies of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners as the first phase of the Gaza cease-fire nears an end.

The terrorist group said the resolution was reached during its delegation’s visit to Cairo, Egypt, during which Hamas affirmed its commitment to implement all “stages and clauses” of the cease-fire deal.

The resolution was made after Israel delayed the release of more than 600 Palestinian prisoners since Saturday in response to what Israel said was Hamas’ “repeated violations” of the cease-fire agreement by holding “humiliating” handover ceremonies of the bodies of Israeli captives.

As part of the resolution, Hamas said it would transfer the bodies of four Israeli captives in exchange for the release of Palestinian prisoners, as well as an unspecified number of Palestinian women and children held in Israel’s detention, on the same day.

It did not provide a specific date for the transfer. The Israeli government has not yet made any statement regarding the agreement.

The resolution would keep the cease-fire deal intact before the first phase ends on Saturday.

On Saturday, Israel said it was postponing the release of Palestinian prisoners until the “release of the next hostages has been assured, and without the humiliating ceremonies,” referring to instances where Hamas terrorists paraded hostages through crowds in Gaza.

Prior to that delay, Hamas delivered a body to Israel that it said belonged to hostage Shiri Bibas on Feb. 20, but it was later found to be the body of a Palestinian woman. Hamas later said that Bibas’ remains appeared to have been mixed with others and promised to “examine these allegations very seriously” before announcing its findings.

Bibas’ body was returned on Friday. Her two children, Ariel and Kfir, were among the four bodies delivered to Israel on Feb. 20. The bodies of both children were positively identified by Israel’s national forensics center.

The first phase of the cease-fire agreement was that Hamas would release 33 Israeli hostages in return for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners held in Israel and that Israel would withdraw toward the east, pulling its armed forces away from the populated areas. Negotiations on the second and third phases are expected to take place at a later stage.

Steve Witkoff, U.S. special envoy to the Middle East, said on Monday that he will embark on a five-day trip to Qatar, Egypt, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia this week to discuss the next phase of the cease-fire deal.

“So we will get to stage two or phase two, and I’m very focused on that, and I think it’s going to happen,” Witkoff said during an interview with CBS News’ “Face the Nation.”

In phase two of the cease-fire deal, which has not yet been negotiated, Israel seeks the release of all remaining hostages, including an estimated 24 living Israelis, and Hamas’ full withdrawal from Gaza. In return, Hamas seeks the release of more Palestinian prisoners and an end to Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

Sigrid Kaag, United Nations special coordinator for the Middle East peace process, said on Tuesday that this may be the “last chance” to achieve a two-state solution for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

“We can achieve a future where a safe and secure Israel exists alongside a viable and independent Palestinian state,” Kaag told the U.N. Security Council. “This requires continued, concerted effort, dedication and political courage by all parties.”

The Israel Defense Forces launched its military operation in Gaza after Hamas-led terrorists carried out widespread attacks on southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. More than 1,100 people were killed, thousands injured, and 250 taken hostage during that attack.

The Hamas-controlled Gaza health department said that Israel’s ground offensive in Gaza has led to more than 48,000 deaths. The department does not distinguish between civilians and terrorists.

Melanie Sun and Reuters contributed to this report.