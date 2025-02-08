Homicide quiet on body found in Newhall 

Homicide detectives with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department have not released any additional information in the death of a woman whose body was found in her apartment on Nandina Lane.

The L.A. County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that a woman in her 20s was found dead inside the place she rented in the 21300 block of Nandina Lane, which is off Dockweiler Drive in Newhall.

Her identity is not being released pending the notification of her next of kin.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a welfare check at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday and discovered the woman, who was declared dead at the scene.

Lt. Mike Modica of the Homicide Bureau reiterated Friday that he could not even confirm the woman was a murder victim, and no other information was being released at this time, including the woman’s manner of death or possible causes.

Homicide officials spent all night Wednesday and most of Thursday investigating the residence. Sheriff’s Department vehicles were still seen outside the home late the next morning.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org