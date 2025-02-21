Lackey authors bill to hold fentanyl dealers accountable 

News release

SACRAMENTO – Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, has introduced Assembly Bill 568, a bill that would make selling fentanyl to minors a strike under California’s Three Strikes Law, according to a news release from the assemblyman’s office.

“Every day, another family is shattered by fentanyl. How many more children have to die before the supermajority takes action?” Lackey said in the release. “Drug dealers who target kids aren’t low-level offenders. They are predators, and they must be treated as such.”

In 2021, more than 1,500 children died from fentanyl overdoses, many after taking counterfeit pills disguised as medications like Percocet and Xanax.

“Right now, California treats selling meth and heroin more seriously than selling fentanyl to minors,” Lackey added. “That is a complete failure of leadership.”

He added: “This is not about politics — it’s about saving lives. Parents deserve better. Our children deserve better. California’s leaders need to stop making excuses and start protecting kids.”

Lackey’s district includes some eastern portions of the Santa Clarita Valley.