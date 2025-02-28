LASD: One injured in accidental gun discharge  

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials said Friday no one was arrested, and no major injuries were reported after an accidental gun discharge north of Newhall Ranch Road and west of Golden Valley Road.

A man was injured after a weapon was fired shortly after 6:15 a.m. in a residence in the 22100 block of Barrington Way, according to Deputy Villalobos, who declined to give her first name.

The man was taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for the treatment of injuries from a gunshot wound, she said.

There was no specific information regarding the nature of his injuries, but they were described as not serious or life-threatening.

She added that there was no arrest as a result of the incident, which deputies reported as an accident, as it was not believed to be intentional self-harm.

