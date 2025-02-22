Local woman arrested on suspicion of looting home impacted by Pacific Palisades fire 

A Valencia woman was arrested on suspicion of grand theft after authorities were notified that the suspect stole antique items from a home impacted by the Pacific Palisades fire on Friday, according to a California Highway Patrol news release.

Officers with the CHP West Valley Area Office were notified of a looting taking place at a Pacific Palisades residence impacted by the recent fires at 1 p.m., the release stated. Officers were unable to locate the suspect once they arrived at the scene of the incident, the news release added.

Courtesy of California Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Carlos Burgos- Lopez with the Newhall area office.



“The victim provided a detailed description of the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle,” the news release stated. “Officers determined the vehicle was registered to an address in Valencia and subsequently requested assistance from CHP Newhall officers to respond to the address.”

The officers located the suspect and found she was in possession of antique items stolen from the residence and took her into custody, the release added.

Courtesy of California Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Carlos Burgos- Lopez with the Newhall area office.

“The suspect, Karen Mastey, who was observed looting a burned down residence that had been severely impacted by the recent fires was arrested for Grand Theft under Penal Code 487 (a) and subsequently booked at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station,” the news release said.

CHP officers continue to actively focus on recover efforts for the Pacific Palisades community to those affected by the fire through support and resources, the news release said.