Love in full bloom: Agape Village spreads love through bouquets 

Love takes many forms, but at Agape Village, it’s unconditional.

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, that love bloomed through hand-crafted bouquets as special needs adults spread joy, love and kindness during the nonprofit’s inaugural “Love Grows Here: A Flower Shop for All” February fundraiser.

Twenty special needs individuals, ranging from ages 18 to 49, who are clients of the Agape Village’s programs, remained dry from the heavy rains that hit the Santa Clarita Valley on Thursday morning, writing heartfelt notes and assembling approximately 50 bouquets that were preordered by members of the community throughout the month.

Dozens of roses prepared by Agape Villiage clients for the February fundraiser “Love Grows Here: A Flower Shop For All,” wait to be picked up on Feb. 13, 2025 at the Valencia Town Center Mall in Valencia, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Tim Smith and Jessica Escorza founded Agape Village after recognizing the critical need for adults with special needs resources post-high-school, Smith said. The duo, along with their small team of assistant teachers, strive to show the world that adults with special needs are capable of navigating life independently when given the appropriate resources.

Funds raised would continue to support the local nonprofit’s efforts where they provide a safe and supportive environment for special needs adults, and help them develop a variety of skills through enrichment programs.

“I don’t think the community sees how big the need is … this community stays at home because they have nowhere to go and nothing to do,” Smith said.

Agape Vilage Assistant Teacher Kelli Mariano (left) tells client Stevey Stowell to count the number of chocolate bags for the February fundraiser “Love Grows Here: A Flower Shop For All,” on Feb. 13, 2025 at the Valencia Town Center Mall in Valencia, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

But throughout the morning, each client kept busy with special tasks. Some focused on perfecting the bouquets while others filled up goodie bags with chocolate Kisses to go along with each order. All the flowers were donated by the local Costco Wholesale, said Escorza.

The inaugural fundraiser also aimed to bring in new foot traffic to their location at the Valencia Town Center mall so more members of the community could learn about their work and continue to support it, added Escorza.

As the clients took a well-earned break to enjoy their lunches, Kate Mooy admired the finished bouquets, each one carefully crafted and waiting to bring joy to its new owner.

Agape Village client Kate Mooy smells a bouquet of roses she and other Agape Village clients prepared for their February fundraiser “Love Grows Here: A Flower Shop For All,” on Feb. 13, 2025 at the Valencia Town Center Mall in Valencia, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

The 21-year-old joined Agape Village in January and quickly found a sense of belonging. “I actually feel like I belong. I enjoy being here. I actually love it a lot,” she said.

Mooy has built meaningful connections, formed friendships, and embraced a spirit of kindness, often leaving thoughtful notes in everyone’s lockers to brighten their day.

“It’s a great way to make more friends, share kindness, and help others feel better about themselves,” she added. Her hope for those who ordered flowers? “That they are able to give it to someone they love,” she said.

Agape Village Lead Support Staff Michelle Rackerby (left) dances with Lorie Rosas as they wait for people to begin picking up their rose bouquets for the February fundraiser “Love Grows Here: A Flower Shop For All,” on Feb. 13, 2025 at the Valencia Town Center Mall in Valencia, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

The clients have also taught their teachers valuable life lessons, they said.

“To let things go, life is too short,” said Michelle Rackerby, lead support staff of the organization.

Assistant teacher Kelli Mariano said, “To take every day as a special gift … it’s hard to put it in words. It’s all from the heart here. It’s just the best place to be, even on the hardest day, it’s the best day.”

Agape Village Client Lorie Rosas shows off one of the many bouquets she and other Agape Village clients made for their February fundraiser “Love Grows Here: A Flower Shop For All,” on Feb. 13, 2025 at the Valencia Town Center Mall in Valencia, Calif. Katherine Quezada/The Signal

As the clients patiently waited to start giving out orders, many broke out into dancing, while others were ready to prepare their decorations to welcome newcomers.

“A lot of people have the idea of, ‘I’ll go volunteer and make their day.’” Smith said, but, “It’s 100% the opposite. They’re going to make your day, rather than the other way around… They treat everybody with love and acceptance.”