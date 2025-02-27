Man arrested after solo vehicle collision in Castaic 

A 41-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested Wednesday night on suspicion of driving under the influence of any drug and a felony warrant after being involved in a solo car collision at the Pilot Gas Station in Castaic, according to an official with California Highway Patrol-Newhall area.

At approximately 9:57 p.m., CHP Newhall area units received a call of a solo vehicle crash involving a box truck within the Pilot Gas Station, wrote CHP Newhall area Public Information Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez in an email to The Signal.

He wrote that upon arrival CHP officers contacted the involved party and while investigating the incident, they determined that the driver had an active felony warrant for his arrest on suspicion of burglary out of Culver City.

CHP officers on the scene placed the man under arrest without incident and requested a heavy-duty tow truck to remove the involved box truck.