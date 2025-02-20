Man arrested on suspicion of illegal possession of ammunition 

A 30-year-old man was taken into custody Tuesday night after authorities discovered he was in possession of ammunition and drugs while also violating a restraining order and had a warrant for parole violations, according to a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol’s Newhall Area Office.

Officers were notified of a man causing a disturbance a few minutes after 9 p.m. at the ampm convenience store located on Sand Canyon Road, east of State Route 14, CHP Public Information Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez wrote in an email to The Signal.

During their investigation, officers discovered the suspect had a warrant for parole violations, and was in violation of a restraining order at the time of the incident, Burgos-Lopez added.

In addition to the violations, officers located “a large amount” of drugs along with ammunition in the suspect’s vehicle, according to Burgos-Lopez.

He was arrested without further incident and taken into custody at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, Burgos-Lopez wrote.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrest logs, the suspect is facing felony charges of illegal possession of ammunition and is being held without bail.