Man arrested on suspicion of illegal possession of ammunition 

The badge for a California Highway Patrol officer
A 30-year-old man was taken into custody Tuesday night after authorities discovered he was in possession of ammunition and drugs while also violating a restraining order and had a warrant for parole violations, according to a spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol’s Newhall Area Office. 

Officers were notified of a man causing a disturbance a few minutes after 9 p.m. at the ampm convenience store located on Sand Canyon Road, east of State Route 14, CHP Public Information Officer Carlos Burgos-Lopez wrote in an email to The Signal. 

During their investigation, officers discovered the suspect had a warrant for parole violations, and was in violation of a restraining order at the time of the incident, Burgos-Lopez added. 

In addition to the violations, officers located “a large amount” of drugs along with ammunition in the suspect’s vehicle, according to Burgos-Lopez.  

He was arrested without further incident and taken into custody at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, Burgos-Lopez wrote.  

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department arrest logs, the suspect is facing felony charges of illegal possession of ammunition and is being held without bail.  

Katherine Quezada

