Man reported missing  

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a missing man, Adam Woo, last seen in Saugus on Friday.

Woo, 31, was last seen on the 28000 block of Hidden Hills Drive at 6 p.m. He is described as a 5-foot, 6-inch Asian man with black eyes, short black hair and clean-shaven face weighing 115 pounds, read the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Nixle.

He is believed to be traveling in a black 2008 Volvo SUV with a California license plate of 6BYP408, and he is considered at risk, the Nixle said. “There is a concern for his well being.”

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.



If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org