Medlin joining HMNH as VP, chief HR officer 

News release

Rian Medlin will join Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital as vice president and chief human resources officer, the hospital announced in a news release.

Medlin is replacing longtime Henry Mayo CHRO Mark Puleo, who is retiring.

For over 10 years, Medlin has worked in various human resources roles at College of the Canyons. For the past four years she has served as assistant superintendent and vice president of human resources and professional development.

“We are very pleased to have Dr. Medlin join our executive team,” Henry Mayo President and CEO Kevin A. Klockenga said in the release. “Her broad experience overseeing College of the Canyons’ Human Resources department will serve her well in her new role at Henry Mayo.”

Medlin holds a doctor of education degree from USC, a master’s degree in political science from Cal State Northridge, and a bachelor’s degree in art history from San Diego State University.

Puleo joined Henry Mayo as vice president and CHRO in 2002. During his time at Henry Mayo he oversaw the expansion of the hospital’s workforce from 800 employees to just under 2,000 today.

He has received numerous honors, including being named San Fernando Valley Business Journal’s Non-Profit Human Resources Professional of the Year in 2018. He has been an active member of the Santa Clarita Valley community for many years, most recently serving on the Bridge to Home board of directors. Puleo will continue with Henry Mayo to oversee the hospital’s nurse union negotiations, currently underway, before formally retiring, the release said.

“We are very grateful to Mark for his dedication to Henry Mayo and our community,” Klockenga added. “In addition to his exemplary service as head of human resources, he and his wife Jennifer have been generous philanthropic supporters of Henry Mayo. We wish him the best in his well-deserved retirement.”