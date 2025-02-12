Missing man cause of death determined 

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has ruled Adam Woo’s cause of death as a suicide. The 31-year-old Santa Clarita resident was reported missing Saturday evening and was found deceased hours later in the parking lot of a medical facility on the 27100 block of Tourney Road in Valencia.

Woo was last seen alive on the 28000 block of Hidden Hills Drive in Saugus at 6 p.m. , and believed to be traveling in a black 2008 Volvo SUV, stated an L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Nixle alert, during initial reports.

Woo’s phone was pinging, which is how deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station were able to locate him in the Kaiser Permanente Medical Office parking lot, according to Deputy Gabriela Robles with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Information Bureau, during initial reports.

Woo died in an isolated incident, and his death was ruled as suicide by the L.A. County Medical Examiner.

If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, reach out for help by calling or texting 988 to connect with the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This service provides 24/7 confidential support for anyone experiencing emotional distress or suicidal thoughts.