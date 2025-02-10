Missing person found dead at Kaiser parking lot 

The L.A. County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the missing person who was found deceased in a Kaiser Permanente parking lot on Sunday morning.

Adam Woo, 31, of Santa Clarita, was identified by medical examiners as the person found deceased at the 27100 block of Tourney Road in Valencia after being reported missing on Saturday night.

Medical examiners have deferred a finding on the cause of death, at the time of this story’s publication.

Woo was last seen on the 28000 block of Hidden Hills Drive in the city of Santa Clarita on Saturday at 6 p.m., according to an L.A. County Sheriff’s Department Nixle.

He was believed to be traveling in a black 2008 Volvo SUV with a California license plate of 6BYP408, and was considered at risk, the Nixle read. “There is a concern for his well being.”

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies were dispatched at 9:27 a.m. on Sunday to do a “check the area service call” of the golf course near the 27100 block of Tourney Road, according to Deputy Gabriela Robles with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at the scene of an incident located in the Kaiser Permanente Santa Clarita Medical Office parking lot in Valencia, Calif. on Feb. 9, 2025 Katherine Quezada/The Signal

Robles said deputies were told to search for a missing person in the area because the person’s phone was “pinging” and showing that its location was in the general area.

Deputies were later seen cordoning off a lone vehicle in Kaiser Permanente’s Medical Office Building No. 1 parking lot where Woo was found.

The investigation is being handled by detectives with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau because it was a missing person’s phone giving off the location, according to Robles.

Detectives with the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau have not responded to requests for comment about the nature of the death investigation.

Terry Kanakri, senior media relations specialist for Kaiser Permanente Southern California, said Kaiser is cooperating with the LASD investigation and could not comment any further.