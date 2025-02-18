Planning to discuss cell tower, liquor sales 

The Santa Clarita Planning Commission is scheduled to discuss the potential for increasing cell phone service on the west side and liquor sales on the east side at Tuesday’s meeting.

The first item on the agenda for Tuesday involves a 65-foot cell phone monopole that’s being eyed for the 28200 block of Newhall Ranch Road, closer to Rye Canyon Road, in Valencia.

The applicant, Verizon, is trying to build the ground-mounted equipment enclosure within the Southern California Edison substation property there.

While a coverage map associated with the facility indicates the improvement of Verizon coverage, city officials have said previously other wireless services are often co-located at the towers.

The second item is a conditional use permit that would allow the Chevron gas station near the intersection of Newhall Avenue and Sierra Highway to sell alcohol. The location is about 500 feet from the Newhall Avenue exit for Highway 14.

The city received the application for the sale of liquor and spirits on Oct. 7, according to city officials.

“The existing convenience store operates 24 hours per day, seven days per week, and currently holds a license for the sale of beer and wine. No on-site consumption is proposed with this application,” according to the city’s agenda for the meeting. Alcohol sales would still be prohibited by state law between 2 and 6 a.m. “Convenience stores, including those that sell beer and wine, are permitted in mixed use zones; however, convenience stores that sell liquor and other spirits require a (conditional use permit).”

The city staff recommendation included conditions for approval on both items.