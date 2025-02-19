Blog

Santa Clara Christian Fellowship celebrates Black History Month 

Santa Clara Christian Fellowship is celebrating Black History Month with events including a special day of prayer on Sunday. 

“As part of this celebration, all who feel comfortable doing so are encouraged to wear various African-related clothing throughout the month of February,” the Castaic church announced in a news release. “Then, on the fourth Sunday of the month, Feb. 23, we will host a special day of prayer, praise, the word, and fellowship, culminating in a festive communal luncheon in the Great Room.” 

The guest speaker for the occasion will be Pastor Les Robinson, author of the soon-to-be-published book “Discovering Daniel, My Search for Significance.” Robinson will share a sermon and a personal testimony about his journey to uncover the legacy of his great-great-grandfather, Daniel Blue, the release said.  

Blue, a former slave and pioneering leader, founded St. Andrews African-American Methodist Episcopal Church, the first African-American church west of the Mississippi, the release said. 

Following the 10 a.m. service, congregants will gather in the Great Room for a traditional “dinner on the grounds.” This communal meal echoes the historical traditions of African-American churches, dating back to the period of enslavement when enslaved Africans shared Bible stories and meals as a symbol of hope and freedom, the release said. 

Everyone is invited to participate — regardless of background or ethnicity, the release said.  

Santa Clara Christian Fellowship is located at 27754 Church St., Castaic. 

