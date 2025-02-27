Saugus district honored by Education Recovery Scorecard 

News release

The Saugus Union School District announced that it has been recognized by the Education Recovery Scorecard as one of 100 school districts nationwide that are seeing student achievement in reading and mathematics at above pre-pandemic levels.

In the state of California, SUSD was identified as one of 11 districts to have academic achievement growth higher than 2019, according to a news release from the district.

The Education Recovery Scorecard, a collaboration of the Center for Education Policy Research at Harvard University, the Educational Opportunity Project at Stanford University, and faculty at Dartmouth College, is in its third year of providing a high-resolution picture of academic recovery in 8,719 school districts with either math or reading achievement data across 43 states, the release said.

Building on the recent National Assessment of Educational Progress release, the Education Recovery Scorecard combines the NAEP results with state test results for roughly 35 million grade 3-8 students between 2019 and 2024, portraying district-level changes in achievement for individual communities across the country, the release said.

A full copy of this report and the accompanying data can be found at educationrecoveryscorecard.org.

“SUSD leadership is proud of the achievement of its students and continues to strive to see additional gains in the future,” the district’s release said. “We are also proud of the work of our teachers and classified staff who work diligently to ensure that students have the necessary resources and learning experiences to learn at high levels. These two groups work closely with students to ensure they help them understand and master new concepts.”