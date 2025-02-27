SSUSD board approves color scheme for Skyline school site 

The Sulphur Springs Union School District governing board at Wednesday’s meeting approved a blue color scheme for the new elementary school in the Skyline Ranch community.

Josh Randall, deputy superintendent of business services, presented the board with the three different color scheme options for the school that were suggested by an architect from Flewelling and Moody.

The options were a green, brown, or blue color scheme, Randall said. The colors were based off the houses in the surrounding community.

There was light discourse as the board members one by one said which color scheme they favored.

Board member Ken Chase said he favored the brown color scheme, board member Shelley Weinstein agreed with Chase that she liked the brown but could favor the blue color scheme.

Board member Lori MacDonald said she was in favor of the blue color scheme. She said she felt it matched with the community more and the name being “Skyline.” She referred to the artist rendering saying she pictured the school as it was when she saw the blue color scheme.

Board member Paola Jellings said she favored the green color scheme and board President Denis DeFigueiredo said he favored the blue color scheme most of all.

Chase brought up a brief discussion about how there were already multiple schools in the district with blue color schemes.

In response Weinstein said it was a big decision to make because they had to consider more than just the buildings – they had to consider spirit wear and merchandise for the school for students.

Weinstein made a motion for the color scheme of the new elementary school to be blue, and MacDonald seconded the motion.

The motion passed 3-2, with Chase and Jellings voting against the motion.

At the Jan. 15 meeting, the governing board reviewed a preliminary schematic design for the future elementary school site and reviewed initial color scheme ideas for the school.

The board initially sided more with the brown and neutral toned design, wrote Superintendent Catherine Kawaguchi in an emailed statement in January.

According to a presentation attached to the Feb. 12 meeting agenda, the next steps for the elementary school site in the Skyline Ranch community are to begin the design developmental phase and finalize the environmental process.