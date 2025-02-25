SSUSD governing board set to approve salary increase for teachers 

The Sulphur Springs Union School District governing board is set at Wednesday’s meeting to consider approving a 1% salary increase for teachers for the 2024-25 school year as part of a new contract.

The contract between the district and the Sulphur Springs District Teachers Association was ratified on Jan. 17 and, according to the meeting agenda, members will also receive a 1% off-schedule salary increase.

If approved by the district, this increase will be effective as of July 1, 2024, for all employees on paid status as of that date.

The governing board is also set to consider and approve a color scheme for the new elementary school in the Skyline Ranch community.

At its Jan. 16 meeting, the governing board reviewed a preliminary schematic design for the future elementary school site and reviewed color scheme ideas for the school.

The board sided more with the batten color scheme, which is a brown and neutral toned design, wrote Superintendent Catherine Kawaguchi in an emailed statement in January.

According to the presentation included on the meeting agenda, the board reviewed three color scheme ideas. One color scheme was green toned, one was brown and neutral toned, and the third was blue toned.

The board will be able to look at an artist’s rendering of each color scheme and vote on what they would like.

Wednesday’s meeting is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at Mint Canyon Community School, located at 16400 Sierra Highway.