The most common mistakes when using contact lenses and how to avoid them 

Wearing contact lenses offers convenience and freedom from traditional eyewear. However, improper handling and maintenance can lead to discomfort or even eye infections. Understanding the common mistakes associated with contact lens use is crucial for maintaining eye health and ensuring a comfortable experience. In this article, we will explore these mistakes and provide practical tips on how to avoid them, ensuring your eyes remain healthy and your vision clear.

Mistake #1: Poor Hygiene Practices

One of the most significant mistakes contact lens users make is neglecting proper hygiene. Cleanliness is essential when handling lenses, as it prevents the introduction of harmful bacteria to your eyes. Unfortunately, many users underestimate the importance of washing their hands before touching their lenses. This oversight can lead to eye infections and other complications.

To avoid this, always wash your hands with soap and water before inserting or removing your lenses. Dry them with a lint-free towel to prevent any particles from transferring to the lenses. Avoid using creams or lotions before handling your lenses, as they can leave a residue that may irritate your eyes.

Another common hygiene error is not properly cleaning the lenses themselves. Contact lenses should be cleaned and disinfected using the appropriate solution recommended by your eye care professional. Avoid using tap water or saliva, as these can introduce bacteria. Additionally, ensure that your lens case is cleaned regularly and replaced every three months to prevent contamination.

Mistake #2: Overwearing Contact Lenses

Many people fall into the habit of wearing their contact lenses for longer than recommended. This mistake can lead to reduced oxygen supply to the cornea, resulting in discomfort, dryness, and increased risk of infection. It’s essential to adhere to the wearing schedule provided by your eye care professional or the lens manufacturer.

To prevent overwearing, establish a routine that includes regular breaks from your lenses. Give your eyes a rest by wearing glasses for a portion of the day. If you have extended wear lenses, it’s still crucial to follow the prescribed schedule and not exceed the recommended duration.

Be mindful of the expiration date of your lenses. Daily disposable lenses are designed for single use, while others have specific timelines, such as bi-weekly or monthly. Using lenses beyond their intended lifespan can compromise their effectiveness and safety. Always have a backup pair of glasses on hand in case you need to remove your lenses unexpectedly.

Mistake #3: Ignoring Discomfort or Changes in Vision

Ignoring discomfort or changes in vision is a mistake that many contact lens users make. It’s easy to dismiss minor irritation as a temporary issue, but persistent discomfort can indicate a more significant problem. Redness, swelling, or a gritty sensation should not be ignored.

If you experience any of these symptoms, remove your lenses immediately and consult with your eye care professional. Continuing to wear lenses in the face of discomfort can exacerbate the issue and lead to more severe complications. Your eye health should always take priority over convenience.

Regular eye check-ups are essential for contact lens users. These appointments allow your eye care provider to monitor your eye health and ensure that your prescription is up to date. Discuss any concerns or changes in vision during these visits. Early detection and intervention can prevent more severe problems down the line.

Mistake #4: Skipping Regular Eye Exams

Many contact lens users underestimate the importance of regular eye exams. Even if your vision seems stable, skipping routine check-ups can lead to undetected issues. Eye exams are not just about updating your prescription; they are crucial for monitoring the overall health of your eyes.

During an eye exam, your eye care professional can detect signs of complications or conditions that might not yet have symptoms. This proactive approach helps maintain your eye health and ensures that your lenses are suitable for your current needs. Regular exams also provide an opportunity to discuss any concerns or changes you have noticed.

Mistake #5: Sleeping in Contact Lenses (Unless Approved)

Many contact lens wearers make the mistake of falling asleep while still wearing their lenses, often underestimating the risks involved. Unless specifically designed for extended or continuous wear, contact lenses should always be removed before sleeping to prevent serious eye health complications.

When you sleep with regular contact lenses in, your eyes receive significantly less oxygen than they need to stay healthy. The cornea, which relies on oxygen absorption from the air rather than blood vessels, becomes deprived of oxygen during sleep, leading to a condition called corneal hypoxia. This lack of oxygen can cause irritation, redness, and increased susceptibility to infections.

One of the most serious risks of sleeping in contact lenses is developing microbial keratitis –a severe eye infection that can lead to scarring, vision impairment, or even permanent blindness if not treated promptly. Bacteria and other harmful microorganisms thrive in the warm, moist environment between the lens and the eye, making infections more likely when lenses are worn overnight.

To keep your eyes in optimal health, schedule an eye exam at least once a year. More frequent visits may be necessary if you have underlying eye conditions or if you wear contact lenses regularly. ContactLenses4US recommends adhering to your eye care professional’s advice and maintaining open communication to address any issues promptly.

Taking the time to understand and avoid these common mistakes can greatly enhance your contact lens experience. By practicing good hygiene, following wearing schedules, addressing discomfort promptly, and attending regular eye exams, you can ensure that your eyes remain healthy and your vision remains clear.