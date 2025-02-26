‘The Usual Human Dimension’ on display at The Main 

News release

“The Usual Human Dimension” by artist Veronica Giorgetti is on display at The Main in Old Town Newhall through April 30.

“This exhibit explores the intricate relationship between human beings and their built environments, examining how architecture, aesthetics and spiritual elements shape behavior and perception,” said a news release from the city of Santa Clarita.

The community is invited to a reception with the artist scheduled 7-10 p.m. Thursday, March 20, at The Main, 24266 Main St. The event is free and open to the public.

Inspired by Renaissance ideal cities and historical testimonies, Giorgetti’s work investigates how the human body interacts with urban spaces and how these dynamics evolve over time. Through a series of 49 mixed-media works, including bichromate tempera, graphite, colored lead and digital prints, Giorgetti examines how spatial organization influences psychological states, identity and cultural values across generations.

“’The Usual Human Dimension’ invites audiences to immerse themselves in this complex dialogue, offering a visual journey through history, memory and transformation,” the city’s release said. “The exhibition not only celebrates artistic expression but also raises questions about how the spaces we inhabit define who we are.”

To learn more about “The Usual Human Dimension” and upcoming art opportunities with the city of Santa Clarita, contact Garrett Fagan at [email protected].