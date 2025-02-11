Three days of rain expected this week 

Rain is coming back to the Santa Clarita Valley this week, starting on Wednesday with some light showers, according to the National Weather Service.

Residents should be expecting rainfall to pick up between Wednesday night to Thursday morning, with Thursday being the heaviest all week.

“When all is said and done, we’re probably getting between 2 to 3 inches of rain for the area,” said Ryan Kittell, an NWS meteorologist.

For any affected areas from the Hughes, Lidia or Hurst fires, NWS meteorologists think it is best to not travel due to high chances of debris flow and mud on Thursday. There is expected to be roadway and creek flooding, so motorists are advised to exercise caution.

As Friday rolls around, rainfall is expected to be off-and-on, with it beginning to dry on Friday night at the earliest.

Sunshine is expected to be back by Saturday, and it is expected to be dry throughout the rest of the weekend.

As for winds, gusts are expected to hit throughout the valley and are expected to be between 30 and 40 mph mainly on Thursday.