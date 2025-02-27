Twisted Kazuyo debunks 2nd break-in 

Twisted Kazuyo owners were initially told by a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputy that their restaurant looked to be a victim of another burglary, a week after they were hit, but after reviewing surveillance footage, Angelica Cubangbang said the glass just spontaneously popped.

Cubangbang said she and her husband were contacted on Monday morning by a deputy with the station who said the restaurant looked like it was burglarized again.

It wasn’t until Wednesday that Cubangbang was able to review surveillance footage from POP-SCV, a neighboring business, and saw that the glass door broke for no reason.

“I studied the footage to make sure that no one was around and messed with the door,” said Cubangbang.

She said she was grateful no one was hurt, as it didn’t happen during business hours. She was able to get the glass replaced by the company that had installed it.

“My anxiety is gone now knowing we weren’t hit again,” said Cubangbang.

She said she is ready to keep moving forward and is thankful for the community’s support.