Understanding Indiana’s Laws on Commercial Trucking Accidents

In the Us, there are so many different laws, rules and policies. The US has 50 states and each state has some different rules. You can already tell it is impossible to remember all the rules for all countries. Not even the best legal expert could do it all. Each section of our lives is somehow defined by law. From education and work to transport and economy.

If we’re talking about the legal system of Indiana, we can also say that there are several unique things about it. In the last couple of years, one of these sections of law became extremely important to understand. And it’s the section about commercial trucking accidents.

Trucking has become quite a popular job these days. And with good reason. The wages are usually good and higher than average. It’s also a really good way to earn some quick cash. Many do it to save some money quickly.

On the other hand, it’s also quite a difficult job. The shifts are long, you sit behind the wheel all day and often have to spend days and weeks all alone. Your health could get worse, both mental and physically.

Commercial trucking accidents are also becoming more frequent. There are many truck drivers today and the roads in Indiana are not able to handle such large volumes, especially the rural roads.

That’s why Indiana has some regulations regarding commercial trucking accidents. In the next lines, we’ll talk a bit about those and hopefully make them easier to understand.

What is commercial trucking?

Let’s first define and see what commercial trucking is. Basically, it involves large trucks or semi-trucks which move goods for commercial purposes. So, if you’re a truck owner and you want to move some furniture to your new apartment, that’s not commercial trucking.

Commercial trucking helps the economy and helps many industries move their goods around. And it keeps expanding. Now, there are 13.5 million trucks registered in the US. The number will probably get bigger in the future.

Many commercial trucks often use Indiana’s highways. They often pass through the state on their way to the next destination. But not all of Indiana’s roads are made for large commercial trucks.

Rules on commercial trucking accidents in Indiana

Trucking accidents happen from time to time. They don’t happen every day like car accidents but they are much more dangerous. A truck hitting another vehicle or a person leaves much larger consequences.

They can really leave the injured person with many injuries and even cause loss of life. These accidents are also very complicated as it’s not easy to see who is the guilty party. There could be more involved.

Deciding liability

As said, it’s sometimes tricky to decide who is guilty of the accidents. If you’re a truck driver that ended up in an accident, you should immediately get in contact with an expert truck accident attorney. They know Indiana’s rules the best and they will help you. You can’t prove liability on your own so it’s always best to get some expert help.

Also, insurance companies don’t really like attorneys because they help the injured party maximize payouts. That’s also another good reason to get legal expertise.

In Indiana, it’s important to examine all the potential guilty parties such as the driver, the trucking company and even the truck manufacturer.

Insurance requirements

In Indiana, trucking companies have to have more insurance than regular vehicles because big trucks can cause serious damage in accidents. This extra insurance helps cover things like property damage, injuries, and deaths.

While this can help victims get more money, it also makes things trickier when dealing with insurance companies. They might try to pay less or say the victim is partly at fault.

Timely action

Indiana has a statute of limitations. It’s usually two years. That means you have two years to file a claim. Of course, it’s best not to waste a minute and to file the claim immediately.

Gather all the evidence immediately, take photos, get statements and file it all together. The sooner, the better. If you do it later, you risk the process getting really long.

The final word

Commercial trucking accidents are not an easy case. But at least the regulations in Indiana are a bit more clear now. Even if you fully understand everything, it’s always better to get some legal support.

Insurance companies can take a long time and you’ll definitely need an expert. Also, don’t forget to act immediately and file a claim. This also helps your settlement.

All in all, try to be careful while driving on Indiana’s rural roads and remember that it’s important to take regular breaks to avoid getting into accidents.