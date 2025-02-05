Valencia High School set to host WGASC Classification & Debut Show 

Valencia High School’s color guard is set Saturday to host the Winter Guard Association of Southern California Classification and Debut Show, with 39 color guard teams set to perform.

Lorraine Kohagen, head of color guard, said this tournament will be the opening of the season.

The event will be held in the school’s gymnasium, located at 27801 Dickason Drive, Valencia, and entry will begin at 9:30 a.m. The first performance will take place starting at 10 a.m.

Six Santa Clarita Valley high schools will be among the teams performing: Canyon, Castaic, Golden Valley, Saugus, Valencia and West Ranch.

Kohagen said that the goal of this show performance is to assess what teams will need to work on throughout the season to get better throughout this season.

“We’re looking for feedback from the judges on how to become better this season and what we can work on throughout the season,” said Kohagen.

Tickets can be purchased on the day of the event at the Valencia High School gymnasium box office. Ticket prices are $15 for general admission. According to the news release, concessions and merchandise will also be available for purchase the day of the event.

For more information, contact [email protected].