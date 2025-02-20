Valladares calls on Newsom to explain energy cost hikes 

News release

Sen. Suzette Martinez Valladares, R-Acton, joined her Republican colleagues in calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to immediately disclose the government programs and unnecessary regulations that are causing energy costs to skyrocket for Californians, according to a news release from the senator’s office.

Last year, Newsom directed energy entities to disclose which government programs and regulations are causing inflated energy costs for California customers, the release said, adding that the due date for these disclosures has come and gone.

“Californians have been burdened by excessively high energy costs for far too long, and we deserve transparency about what’s driving these inflated prices,” Valladares said in the release. “It’s been over 100 days and there is still no update on how we can reduce these costs. The continued lack of information and accountability raises legitimate concerns about the reasons behind our skyrocketing energy prices.”

The letter, signed by nine Republican senators, requests the full disclosure of all analysis and recommendations provided by the governor’s three main energy bureaucracies responsible for crafting and enforcing sometimes costly regulations on California energy producers and consumers. In accordance with Newsom’s Oct. 30 executive order, those reports were submitted to the governor on Jan. 1, but have not been released to the public nor have any cost-cutting recommendations been enacted, the release said.

Valladares represents the 23rd Senate District, which includes most of the Santa Clarita Valley as well as communities in the Antelope Valley and the Victor Valley.