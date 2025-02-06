Water main bursts off McBean Parkway 

A water main break briefly flooded a portion of McBean Parkway between Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital and Valencia Boulevard Thursday at about 11 a.m.

“It was a water main break at the Henry Mayo Hospital campus,” said Kevin Strauss, spokesman for the Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency. “So, within the hospital’s facility boundary there was a water main break there. Originally that call came to me around 11 a.m., that crews were responding to the hospital. We were getting reports of loss of water pressure from residences in the area.”

A water main broke at Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital Thursday morning on Feb. 6, 2025. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Crews were able to isolate the leak and restore water service to customers and the hospital within 30 to 45 minutes.

“We appreciate the community reporting,” Strauss said. “Calling our customer care team is the best course of action.”

Hospital spokesman Patrick Moody said the disruption in water service triggered backup procedures to avoid any interruptions in patient care.

“We actually have a procedure for managing our patients in the case of loss of water and, we had to implement that procedure for like 15 minutes and then the water came back on,” Moody said.