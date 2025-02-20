West Ranch students ‘Welcome Ramadan’ with staff members 

As Ramadan approaches Muslim families worldwide, including the Santa Clarita Valley, students are taking the initiative to mentally and physically prepare, all while informing members of the community — including educators.

Students of the Muslim Student Association at West Ranch High School hosted a “Welcome Ramadan” event in the staff lounge on Wednesday, leaving snacks of all sorts for staff members to indulge in throughout the day, as well as personal essays and information on the effect of Ramadan in their lives.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, or the Hijri Calendar, entails fasting, or abstaining from food and water, from dawn to sunset for 30 days. Ramadan begins and ends with the appearance of the crescent moon. It starts 10-12 days earlier each year because the Islamic calendar year is slightly shorter than the January-December of the Gregorian calendar year.

The elderly, pregnant women, and anyone who is not physically fit are exempt from fasting, but many students who have reached puberty are expected to fast. This may pose issues for students, as they may be student athletes, have rigorous tests throughout the month, and overall, feel lethargic through various aspects of their lives.

Mona Harsolia, left, and her daughter Inaya, 18, arranged “Ramadan Welcome” for the fourth year at West Ranch on Wednesday, Feb. 19. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Parent Mona Harsolia, who is actively involved in supporting Muslim students though her three kids’ schools, including West Ranch, discussed how this idea was coined four years ago with her daughter Inaya Harsolia, 18, who is a senior and the president of the MSA.

“I have been working and advocating in my kids’ schools ever since they were little. We brought on campus [Friday prayer], and from there, she formed the MSA. West Ranch [even] gave the students their own room for Friday Prayer,” Harsolia said. “Time and time again, the response has been so positive, not from just the school, but from anyone who’s approached their schools [regarding Ramadan]. We want to do it in a way that we treat the teachers and show them that we appreciate who they are and how they’re supporting our kids.”

Students leave reflections and food for West Ranch staff to enjoy during the “Ramadan Welcome” event at West Ranch High School on Wednesday, Feb. 19. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

According to Harsolia, families throughout the William S. Hart Union High School District have raised funds to treat their respective schools’ faculty.

“We have parents and families [throughout Santa Clarita] who are behind it,” Harsolia said. “[With the] Hart District, we are so lucky. Phenomenal district in terms of inclusively and how they’re supporting our students, supporting the community. We’re really blessed that this is our district … We want to remind teachers that this is a beautiful [and vast] religion, and any particular race can be fasting.”

Inaya, who established the MSA her sophomore year, discussed cultivating a relationship with teachers, where they can learn how to help their students out, while also ensuring that they feel appreciated in return.

“‘Ramadan Welcome’ was an idea we came up with to educate, not only the students through MSA, but also the teachers, on how to help us while we’re fasting. Because obviously a lot of teachers may not know why someone is sleepy in class,” Inaya said. “It’s a way to let them know how they can help us out. It’s also something nice to give back to the teachers.”

Students leave reflections and food for West Ranch staff to enjoy during the “Ramadan Welcome” event at West Ranch High School on Wednesday, Feb. 19. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Inaya, who is graduating in a few months, is content with the lasting legacy she is leaving after cultivating a Muslim community on campus.

“It makes me feel proud. You feel comfortable, you feel better about yourself, you don’t feel like you have to change yourself for anybody, because you have this strong community that you connect to and you relate to. I hope the MSA stays strong [on campus] and stays a very core part for [Muslim,] Western students,” Inaya said. “Without my mom, this wouldn’t have happened, because she has supported me and has made me feel comfortable with my identity to bring it to school.”

Ira Rounsaville, Hart district social worker in climate and culture, said food can play a role in bonding.

“We’re definitely excited about West Ranch stepping up, and we want to make this district-wide; it is our hope that other student clubs and organizations will also highlight some of the important holidays that they have, and their customs, as well,” Rounsaville said. “Food brings people together, and it’s a good way to not only bring people together, but to share education, cultural experience and cultural awareness in a fun way that’s welcoming and inviting. You can eat and receive knowledge at the same time.”

Students from West Ranch’s Muslim Student Association stand with Principal Robert Fisher during the “Ramadan Welcome” on Wednesday, Feb. 19. Photo courtesy of Mona Harsolia.

West Ranch Principal Robert Fisher discussed the benefits of transparency and how staff can best support students throughout the month.

“I think the big thing is that it brings awareness to different cultures, and it gives the teachers and our staff an understanding of students and their beliefs and faith, and what they are going to be doing during the month of Ramadan,” Fisher said. “I think it’s important to hear perspectives and allow students the opportunity to share [theirs].”

Fisher credits students for their vulnerability and for taking the right steps to ensure that they are accommodated properly during their monthlong religious observance.

“I think it’s incredible that our students have the vulnerability to share with not only their fellow students, but also their teachers. And sometimes that can be uncomfortable, so they do a really good job of opening up, and this provides them an opportunity and a space to do that,” Fisher said.

Students leave reflections and food for West Ranch staff to enjoy during the “Ramadan Welcome” event at West Ranch High School on Wednesday, Feb. 19. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal