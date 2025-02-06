Whitesides announces committee assignments  

News release

Rep. George Whitesides, D-Agua Dulce, has announced his Science, Space and Technology Committee and subcommittee assignments.

Whitesides will serve on SST, as well as the House Armed Services Committee, during the 119th Congress.

Within SST, Whitesides was selected for the Space and Aeronautics Subcommittee. In this role, he will draw on his experience in the aerospace field to advance critical priorities for research and technology across multiple domains, according to a news release from the congressman’s office.

“I am honored to serve on the Science, Space, and Technology Committee, where I will work to ensure that the U.S. remains at the forefront of innovation in space exploration, technology, and research,” Whitesides said in the release. “Utilizing my background in aerospace and my commitment to advancing scientific discovery, I look forward to collaborating with my colleagues to support policies that drive American leadership in space and technology, foster innovation, and create opportunities for future generations.”

“George Whitesides is joining the committee in what should feel like a homecoming for him,” Zoe Lofgren, D-San Jose, ranking member of the Science, Space and Technology Committee, said in the release. “That is because George brings with him more experience with NASA, commercial space, and aerospace than any member of congress in a generation.”

Whitesides has previously served as the chief of staff of NASA, the CEO of aerospace company Virgin Galactic, and the executive director of the National Space Society.