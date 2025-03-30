Blog

At least one person transported after traffic collision in Valencia 

First responders responded to a traffic collision on McBean Parkway and Newhall Ranch Road on Sunday, March 30, 2025. Kamryn Martell/The Signal
First responders responded to a traffic collision on McBean Parkway and Newhall Ranch Road on Sunday, March 30, 2025. Kamryn Martell/The Signal
Share
Tweet
Email

At least one person was transported to the hospital after a traffic collision Sunday afternoon at Newhall Ranch Road and McBean Parkway in Valencia, said a Los Angeles County Fire Department official. 

According to Fire Department Capt. Sheila Kelliher, the call for the collision came in around 2:04 p.m. L.A. County dispatch radio traffic reported a person was trapped in one of the vehicles, but Kelliher said a report indicated that wasn’t the case. 

“No patrons trapped,” she said. “It (the report) says squad 73 en route to hospital.” 

Kelliher couldn’t confirm whether more than one person had been transported. According to reports on the scene, the collision involved a white SUV and a black Mercedes sedan. Both vehicles were in the intersection and paramedics were putting one individual into an ambulance. 

Picture of Michael Picarella

Michael Picarella

Michael Picarella is a features writer and general assignment reporter for The Signal. He joined the staff in Feb. 2022 and previously worked as a columnist, features writer and beat reporter for The Acorn newspaper group in northern Los Angeles and Ventura counties. He’s a graduate of the Academy of Art in San Francisco with a degree in screenwriting. Additionally, Picarella has written and directed two feature films, and he’s the author of two books, one being a collection of stories from his award-winning family humor column, “Family Men Don’t Wear Name Brands.” Email him at [email protected].

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS