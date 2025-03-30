At least one person transported after traffic collision in Valencia 

At least one person was transported to the hospital after a traffic collision Sunday afternoon at Newhall Ranch Road and McBean Parkway in Valencia, said a Los Angeles County Fire Department official.

According to Fire Department Capt. Sheila Kelliher, the call for the collision came in around 2:04 p.m. L.A. County dispatch radio traffic reported a person was trapped in one of the vehicles, but Kelliher said a report indicated that wasn’t the case.

“No patrons trapped,” she said. “It (the report) says squad 73 en route to hospital.”

Kelliher couldn’t confirm whether more than one person had been transported. According to reports on the scene, the collision involved a white SUV and a black Mercedes sedan. Both vehicles were in the intersection and paramedics were putting one individual into an ambulance.