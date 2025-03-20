Bill Miranda | Discover Old Town Newhall 

Old Town Newhall is the place to go if you’re looking for arts, entertainment, dining, shopping and events. Whether it’s a romantic date night, a night out with friends or a day of family fun, Santa Clarita’s premier arts and entertainment district has something for everyone.

If you’re looking for the perfect gift for someone or simply shopping for yourself, Old Town Newhall is home to several hidden gems that are locally owned. From home décor, antiques, clothing boutiques, as well as handcrafted bath and body essentials, just a quick stroll up, around and adjacent to Main Street should have you covered.

All that shopping is sure to work up an appetite. Luckily, there is no shortage of great restaurants. If you’re craving smoked barbecue, authentic Mexican favorites, sushi or even a fancy latté, you will not be disappointed. Old Town Newhall is also equipped with fine dining options and unique wine bars, pubs and breweries. Combine these together and you’ll have yourself a prime night out on the town.

Still looking for more entertainment? For those who love live performances, The Main is the place to be. This intimate venue hosts everything from theatrical productions to live music to comedy. This upcoming weekend, Friday, March 21, through Sunday, March 23, come check out “A Couple of Blaguards,” presented by the Tavern Brawlers. This hilarious comedy features a two-man show of hearty stories and songs that follow Frank and Malachy McCourt from their impoverished childhood in 1930s Ireland to their rowdy escapades in post-war Brooklyn. For other productions and showtimes, please visit atthemain.org.

There are also great productions taking to the stage at the Canyon Theatre Guild and the Newhall Family Theatre for the Performing Arts.

If you’re a fan of the silver screen, Old Town Newhall is home to the Laemmle, a movie theater that shows everything from blockbuster hits to classics and indie films that you won’t find on any other big screen.

Once a month, Main Street in Old Town Newhall undergoes a dramatic transformation. That’s right, it’s Senses Block Party, and the first one is tonight! From 7 to 10 p.m., get ready to dribble and shoot threes as March Madness comes to Main Street. Get ready for Alley-Oop, a basketball-themed Senses Block Party to kick off the year. You can put your jump shot to the test, play interactive basketball games and more. There will even be live music so you can dance the night away, food trucks to satisfy any craving and an on-street bar hosted by a local restaurant.

Every third Thursday of the month, a new theme will take over, stimulating all your senses, with Arcade on April 17, Spy Games on May 15 and Date Night on June 19, with more themes to be announced in the future.

There is so much to see and do in Old Town Newhall. If only there was a guide to take you through and show you the different spots. Don’t worry, Old Town Newhall has its own walking tour app! With this app, you can find different restaurants, retailers, public art pieces and even film locations. Just take out your smartphone and let it lead the way. You can go to OldTownNewhall.com/Walking-Tour or search “Newhall Walking Tour” to download the app from the Google Play Store and the App Store.

With its rich blend of history, creativity and entertainment, Old Town Newhall has earned the title of the premier arts and entertainment district of Santa Clarita. Whether you’re catching a show, indulging in a great meal or simply strolling Main Street, there’s always something happening. For more information, visit OldTownNewhall.com.

Mayor Bill Miranda is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].