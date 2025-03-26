Boys & Girls Club auction to celebrate ‘The Big Easy’ 

News release

Tickets are on sale for the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Clarita Valley’s annual auction, “The Big Easy,” set to take place on Saturday, May 31, at the Hyatt Regency Valencia.

This year’s Mardi Gras theme promises to transport attendees to a vibrant celebration filled with enchantment and excitement, the club said in a news release.

Guests can expect an assortment of auction items and live entertainment. The ambiance will be transformed into a Mardi Gras celebration, complete with festive decorations that evoke the spirit of New Orleans.

Event chairs Di and Jeffrey Thompson issued a prepared statement, saying, “We are thrilled to chair this year’s Boys & Girls Club Benefit Auction. Bringing the spirit of The Big Easy to Santa Clarita is all about showcasing some of the same Mardi Gras values our community shares. Key Big Easy themes such as ‘everyone is welcome,’ ‘come as you are’ along with the delightful, ‘let the good times roll’ messaging will be center stage in our celebration. But this event is more than just a night of celebration — it’s an opportunity for our community to come together and support the incredible programs that empower local youth. Every bid, every donation, and every moment shared at the auction helps create a brighter future for the kids who need us most. We can’t wait to see everyone on May 31st for an unforgettable evening.”

“We are thrilled to embark on our 53rd annual auction with a Mardi Gras-themed celebration that promises to be truly extraordinary,” Matt Nelson, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of SCV, said in the release. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our community for their unwavering support, particularly to Di and Jeffrey Thompson, whose dedication promises a memorable experience.”

Doors open at 5 p.m., program starts at 7 p.m. For sponsorship, tickets ($150), and event information, visit www.scvbgc.org/auction. The Hyatt Regency Valencia is located at 24500 Town Center Drive.