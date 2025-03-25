Blog

CalRTA holds March luncheon 

The Santa Clarita Valley division of the California Retired Teachers Association recently held its March luncheon.  Courtesy photo.
The Santa Clarita Valley division of the California Retired Teachers Association recently held its March luncheon.  Courtesy photo.
Share
Tweet
Email

News release 

The Santa Clarita Valley division of the California Retired Teachers Association recently held its March luncheon.   

Speakers Carol Rock, of the Santa Clarita Scholarship Foundation, and Cindy Gold, of the Placerita Nature Center, spoke of their organizations and the many opportunities to volunteer.   

CalRTA members received updates on the latest information about the recent overturn of the Social Security penalties (WEP/GPO).  

The group’s next luncheon we will be honoring 14 scholarship winners in June. For information about CalRTA, the luncheon, or WEP/GPO, contact Mimi Kern at [email protected]

Cindy Gold, of the Placerita Nature Center,, speaks to the Santa Clarita Valley division of the California Retired Teachers Association. Courtesy photo.
Cindy Gold, of the Placerita Nature Center,, speaks to the Santa Clarita Valley division of the California Retired Teachers Association. Courtesy photo.
Carol Rock, representing the Santa Clarita Scholarship Foundation,, speaks to the Santa Clarita Valley division of the California Retired Teachers Association. Courtesy photo.
Carol Rock, representing the Santa Clarita Scholarship Foundation,, speaks to the Santa Clarita Valley division of the California Retired Teachers Association. Courtesy photo.
Picture of News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS