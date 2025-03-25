CalRTA holds March luncheon 

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley division of the California Retired Teachers Association recently held its March luncheon.

Speakers Carol Rock, of the Santa Clarita Scholarship Foundation, and Cindy Gold, of the Placerita Nature Center, spoke of their organizations and the many opportunities to volunteer.

CalRTA members received updates on the latest information about the recent overturn of the Social Security penalties (WEP/GPO).

The group’s next luncheon we will be honoring 14 scholarship winners in June. For information about CalRTA, the luncheon, or WEP/GPO, contact Mimi Kern at [email protected].