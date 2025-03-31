Canyon Country woman arrested on suspicion of elder abuse  

A 35-year-old woman was arrested Friday night on suspicion of elder abuse and attempted assault with a deadly weapon after threatening her elderly mother and preventing her from leaving the residence, according to a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station official.

At approximately 10 p.m. Friday, SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a residence on the 19300 block of Stillmore Street for a report of a family disturbance, Robert Jensen, spokesman for the station, wrote in an emailed statement.

He wrote that an investigation revealed that the suspect, 35-year-old Christina Penniston, engaged in a verbal argument with her elderly mother.

During the altercation, Penniston allegedly spit in her mother’s face and upper torso, pushed her onto a sofa, and prevented her from standing or leaving the residence, Jensen wrote, adding that she then brandished a fork and threatened to kill her mother and attempted to stab her.

The victim declined medical attention, according to Jensen.

Penniston was taken into custody without incident and arrested on suspicion of elder abuse by false imprisonment and attempted assault with a deadly weapon and remains in custody at the time of this story’s publication.