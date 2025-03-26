Ceremony to honor SCV high school seniors enlisting in military

News release

Our Community Salutes of Santa Clarita and the Kiwanis Club of Santa Clarita are scheduled to host an enlistee recognition ceremony on May 17 to honor the class of 2025 high school seniors, and their families, for their commitment to serve the nation in the U.S. armed services.

Since 2009, OCS-USA has conducted hundreds of recognition ceremonies nationwide, honoring tens of thousands new enlistees and their families.

“I am exceptionally proud of these brave young adults in Santa Clarita who have taken the oath to protect our liberties and freedoms at a critical time,” Kenneth Hartman, OCS-USA founder and president, said in a news release. “The military is facing a substantial recruiting crisis, and we must do everything we can to honor and support them as they embark on their military journey.”

The ceremony will be underwritten by local businesses and individuals, ensuring there is no cost to attend.

Going beyond recognition, the ceremonies also create a network of local support, as well as provide much-needed transitional resources to new enlistees, 75% of whom will only serve for 48 months, the release said.

The ceremony, held at Golden Valley High School Theater, will open for check-in at 1 p.m., followed by the commencement of the ceremony promptly at 2 p.m.

To register or for more information, visit community.ocsusa.org/santa-clarita.