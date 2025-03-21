Chamber’s Business Expo set for June 26 

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Chamber of Commerce has announced the return of the 2025 Business Expo, set to take place on Thursday, June 26, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Valencia Town Center.

“This premier event provides businesses of all sizes and industries a dynamic platform to showcase their products, services, and innovations to a broad audience,” the chamber said in a news release.

Registration is required for businesses wishing to participate, and attendance is free and open to the public.

“The Business Expo is a fantastic opportunity to bring together local residents, business owners, and entrepreneurs, creating a powerful network that strengthens the reach of businesses throughout the Santa Clarita Valley,” Di Thompson, 2025 chair of the SCV Chamber board, said in the release. “Our annual Business Expo facilitates both business-to-business and business-to-consumer connections, and we encourage companies from all industries to take full advantage of this exciting opportunity to showcase their offerings.”

The 2024 Business Expo was Santa Clarita’s largest business event, the release said.

“After our previous years of tremendous success, sold-out business participation, and a growing waitlist, we are thrilled to have this year’s Business Expo in a new location with even more opportunities than ever before,” Ivan Volschenk, president/CEO of the SCV Chamber, said in the release. “This expo has become a cornerstone for businesses to connect, collaborate, and expand their reach, and we’re excited to offer even more space and more options to accommodate the incredible demand. With so many exciting new opportunities, we encourage businesses to secure their spot early and be part of this unmissable event.”

Registration is now open for SCV Chamber members through Friday, April 19. After that date, registration will open to all businesses, pending availability. To register, visit www.scvchamber.com and click on the Events tab.