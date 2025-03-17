COC animation festival celebrates global talent, inspires next generation  

The third annual College of the Canyons International Animation Festival saw close to 500 animated films submitted, and during the event Saturday on campus, a group of about 50-plus attendees watched the best 20 of those films and voted on their favorite.

Industry professionals also spoke to aspiring artists, animators and others at the festival to share wisdom, and to show off puppets and some of their animated works. According to Jeffrey Baker, professor of animation at COC and co-chair of the festival, films came in from 66 countries around the world, from 12-year-olds to college students.

“We started it as a way to inspire young aspiring animators,” Baker said in an interview during the event. “It’s especially for the younger animators in high school and in community college — to give them a venue to show their work.”

Jeffrey Baker, professor of animation at COC and co-chair of the festival, speaks during the College of the Canyons International Animation Festival on campus, Saturday, March 15, 2025. Michael Picarella/The Signal

Among the speakers at the festival were animator, writer and director Jorge R. Gutierrez, known for co-writing and directing the 2014 animated film “The Book of Life” and for creating the 2007-’08 series “El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera;” filmmaker Lizzy Hogenson, known for her award-winning claymation; and director, sculptor and puppet fabricator Tony Candelaria, known for his work on 2009’s “Coraline,” 2012’s “ParaNorman” and 2022’s “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio.”

According to Hogenson, her career is due in large part to attending animation festivals like the one on Saturday. With the tables now turned, she took part in sharing her own story and her wisdom with those in attendance as a way to help others the way so many helped her in the past.

“I think festivals are really important, especially to animators and artists when they’re getting started,” Hogenson said in an interview during the event. “But they’re good for even seasoned artists. There’s a venue for people to share work, to network. I think it’s great that the college is doing this.”

Filmmaker Lizzy Hogenson shares insight about her work during the College of the Canyons International Animation Festival on campus, Saturday, March 15, 2025. Michael Picarella/The Signal

Candelaria said he attended COC and began his animation career at age 19. His brother, he added, was attending California Institute of the Arts at the time. While there, he had seen a posting for a costume designer job and brought it to Candelaria. That turned out to be one of Candelaria’s first big gigs.

Tony Candelaria shares details about his career during the College of the Canyons International Animation Festival on campus, Saturday, March 15, 2025. Michael Picarella/The Signal

He created rabbit costumes for filmmaker David Lynch — a project called “Rabbits” for the filmmaker’s website.

“Eventually, he (Lynch) used the rabbits in his last film, ‘Inland Empire,’” Candelaria said.

Speaking Saturday at the festival was rewarding for him, he said. He enjoyed being able to share his story and some of his processes with people who shared his passion for the art.

For more information about the COC animation program, go to bit.ly/41vrylF.